Savory Stick by kvphoto
Savory Stick

I was sitting in the backyard today waiting on some bird action and nothing was happening... so I shifted gears and got some shots of Sugar chewing on a big stick.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Kate ace
I love your pov on this closeup and the reflection of trees in her eye
March 13th, 2025  
moni kozi
Heheeee... for my son, sticks were always the best of toys. He did not chew on them, though. They were anything he wanted, particularly dinosaurs.
March 13th, 2025  
