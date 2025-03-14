Sign up
Previous
Photo 2254
Golden Glory
"What I know for sure is that every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory. Each day is a wonder."
--Oprah Winfrey
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
4
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
14th March 2025 7:58am
Privacy
Featured
sun
clouds
mountains
sunrise
acworth-georgia
dji-mavic-air-2
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and quote.
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very dramatic, I love it
March 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Stunning.
March 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 14th, 2025
