Golden Glory by kvphoto
Golden Glory

"What I know for sure is that every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory. Each day is a wonder."

--Oprah Winfrey
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

@kvphoto
Diana ace
wonderful capture and quote.
March 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dramatic, I love it
March 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stunning.
March 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
March 14th, 2025  
