Redbud Blooms

I always enjoy seeing so many different types of blooming trees in the spring time. I think it is really cool when the rebud blooms pop out on a huge branch like this one... as opposed to the blooms covering the thinner branches where you most expect them to be. If you want to know more about this beautiful tree you can read about it here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cercis_canadensis
@vaiguo Vaidas… the eastern redbud tree grows in Eastern North America… I live in Georgia and they are plentiful here. You can read more about them if you’d like: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cercis_canadensis