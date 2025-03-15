Previous
Redbud Blooms by kvphoto
Redbud Blooms

I always enjoy seeing so many different types of blooming trees in the spring time. I think it is really cool when the rebud blooms pop out on a huge branch like this one... as opposed to the blooms covering the thinner branches where you most expect them to be. If you want to know more about this beautiful tree you can read about it here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cercis_canadensis
Beverley ace
Ooo very pretty
March 15th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Very interesting. Where it grows and blooms?
March 15th, 2025  
haskar ace
How beautiful
March 15th, 2025  
KV ace
@beverley365 Thanks Beverly

@vaiguo Vaidas… the eastern redbud tree grows in Eastern North America… I live in Georgia and they are plentiful here. You can read more about them if you’d like: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cercis_canadensis
March 15th, 2025  
KV ace
@haskar thanks so much… I love the colors of the blooms… magenta to pink.
March 15th, 2025  
vaidas ace
@kvphoto thank you for the info, they looks really nice.
March 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great colours & textures here!
March 15th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
How lovely
March 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful find and capture.
March 15th, 2025  
