Previous
Photo 2256
Painted Turtle
"Do not let fear confine your life Inside a shell of doubt; A turtle never moves until His head is sticking out."
--Charles Ghigna
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
6
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2714
photos
170
followers
160
following
618% complete
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th March 2025 1:01pm
Tags
red
,
green
,
rock
,
shell
,
neck
,
pond
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
painted-turtle
Barb
ace
Terrific capture!
March 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful… wonderful capture
March 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, what a great shot.
March 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
What a colourful chap or chapess
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful. I saw one of these in my local pond a couple of years ago, basking on a log. I was amazed! I suspect it had been a pet in someone's aquarium and had been dumped. Not normally to be found in my part of England!
March 16th, 2025
