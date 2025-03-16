Previous
Painted Turtle by kvphoto
Photo 2256

Painted Turtle

"Do not let fear confine your life Inside a shell of doubt; A turtle never moves until His head is sticking out."

--Charles Ghigna
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Barb ace
Terrific capture!
March 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful… wonderful capture
March 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, what a great shot.
March 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a colourful chap or chapess
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
How beautiful. I saw one of these in my local pond a couple of years ago, basking on a log. I was amazed! I suspect it had been a pet in someone's aquarium and had been dumped. Not normally to be found in my part of England!
March 16th, 2025  
