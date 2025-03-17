Sign up
Photo 2257
Northern Mockingbird
Mockingbirds sing constantly and are great mimics of other birds. In their lifetimes they can learn to sing over 200 different songs.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th March 2025 11:20am
Tags
tree
,
bokeh
,
mockingbird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Krista Marson
ace
They have such pretty voices
March 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this lovely bird.
March 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
March 17th, 2025
