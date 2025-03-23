Previous
Momiji by kvphoto
Momiji

The Arbor Day Foundation describes the hstory/lore of the Japanese Red Maple:

"The Japanese word "momiji" is sometimes applied to this tree in its native land. The word is said to have two meanings, both of them appropriate for the description of this wonderful tree: "baby's hands" and "becomes crimson leaves." 'Atropurpureum' means dark purple. The Japanese red maple is a tree that has been cultured intensively for over 300 years and retains a special place in the heart of all who love exotic trees."

from: https://shop.arborday.org/treeguide/336

This is a very special tree that I planted in our backyard in honor of my Pop who passed away on April 27, 2010. Thanks for your comments on my photos... I've been absent from commenting because we are working on home improvements... currently painting the concrete block in our garage... who knew painting concrete was such hard work... that was after spending two days scrubbing it to get it prepped for painting.
KV

Mags ace
It's just beautiful!
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting.
March 23rd, 2025  
