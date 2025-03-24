Previous
Perched by kvphoto
Perched

I shot this photo on the 10th of March but decided to edit/use it today. Since the hawks have been building a nest in our backyard the smaller birds have been less active... they are probably afraid... and rightly so... hawks do eat smaller birds.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Kate ace
Love the colors and focus
March 24th, 2025  
