Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2264
Perched
I shot this photo on the 10th of March but decided to edit/use it today. Since the hawks have been building a nest in our backyard the smaller birds have been less active... they are probably afraid... and rightly so... hawks do eat smaller birds.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2723
photos
170
followers
160
following
620% complete
View this month »
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Latest from all albums
2258
2259
412
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th March 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
perched
,
yellow-rumped-warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Kate
ace
Love the colors and focus
March 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close