Unfurling by kvphoto
Unfurling

“Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.”

—Rabindranath Tagore
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

KV

@kvphoto
Diana ace
Beautiful backlighting and colour.
March 26th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Great image and backlighting.
March 26th, 2025  
