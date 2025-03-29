Jigger Creek Falls

I returned with Kate and Sugar to spend an afternoon driving the gravel backroads in the Cohutta Wilderness. Right alongside Forest Service Road 51 we spotted this waterfall last week... Kate discovered that the creek We came back to see it again and shoot some photos. It is right before the first of two creek crossings as we drove to the end of the road to see the trail head for the Rice Camp trail.



The first time Kate and I backpacked together was on this trail way back in 1988... and we had to ford the Jack's River below the waterfall to reach the site we chose to camp. Memories... oh the memories. This is another trail on my list to revisit.