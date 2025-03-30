Sign up
Previous
Photo 2270
Fast Water
"When you put your hand in a flowing stream, you touch the last that has gone before and the first of what is still to come."
--Leonardo da Vinci
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
6
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2730
photos
169
followers
160
following
621% complete
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2264
2265
2266
413
2267
2268
2269
2270
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th March 2025 11:45am
Tags
georgia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
cohutta-wilderness
,
jacks-river
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful quote
March 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot!
March 30th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice quote. Something wonderful about flowing water
March 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
A fabulous capture of the water washing over the rocks with such force! Fav
March 30th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
You certainly have captured the force and speed of this river!
March 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 30th, 2025
