Fast Water by kvphoto
Fast Water

"When you put your hand in a flowing stream, you touch the last that has gone before and the first of what is still to come."

--Leonardo da Vinci
30th March 2025

Beverley ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful quote
March 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super shot!
March 30th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice quote. Something wonderful about flowing water
March 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
A fabulous capture of the water washing over the rocks with such force! Fav
March 30th, 2025  
Madeleine Pennock ace
You certainly have captured the force and speed of this river!
March 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 30th, 2025  
