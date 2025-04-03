Previous
White and Purple by kvphoto
Photo 2274

White and Purple

“If one truly loves nature one finds beauty everywhere.”

—Vincent Van Gogh—thanks for your comments on my red dogwood photo… most appreciated. I completed a 10.5 mile hike that took me almost 7 hours on the trail yesterday… add travel time to/from the trailhead and I spent over 12 hours to make this happen. Happily I got to visit Jack’s River Falls again via the Rice Camp trail… this was even more challenging (more trees down over the trail & obstacles… 19 water crossings) than the Beech Bottom trail (how I accessed the falls last week) and I had to ford the Jack’s River below the waterfalls over very slick rocks to make it happen. I emerged victorious! I am recuperating today. My YTD hiking miles are 217.2 (349.5k).
Mags ace
Superb DOF!
April 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
April 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture, light
April 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
April 3rd, 2025  
