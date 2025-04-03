White and Purple

“If one truly loves nature one finds beauty everywhere.”



—Vincent Van Gogh—thanks for your comments on my red dogwood photo… most appreciated. I completed a 10.5 mile hike that took me almost 7 hours on the trail yesterday… add travel time to/from the trailhead and I spent over 12 hours to make this happen. Happily I got to visit Jack’s River Falls again via the Rice Camp trail… this was even more challenging (more trees down over the trail & obstacles… 19 water crossings) than the Beech Bottom trail (how I accessed the falls last week) and I had to ford the Jack’s River below the waterfalls over very slick rocks to make it happen. I emerged victorious! I am recuperating today. My YTD hiking miles are 217.2 (349.5k).