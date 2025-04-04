Sign up
Previous
Photo 2275
White Dogwood Blooms
“I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as a tree.”
Joyce Kilmer
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
7
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2735
photos
169
followers
160
following
623% complete
View this month »
2275
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
31st March 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
blooms
,
bokeh
,
dogwood
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
These are so lovely and so much better than my upcoming dogwood shots. =)
April 4th, 2025
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks so much Mags… it seems like the dogwoods bloomed super fast this year… and the bloom is incredibly beautiful.
April 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
I love this photo and love that Joyce Kilmer poem!
April 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
I do agree! Everything has bloomed all at the same time this year and so fast. There will be nothing left to bloom in May.
April 4th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Very nice.
April 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
April 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
April 4th, 2025
