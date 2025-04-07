Sign up
Previous
Photo 2278
Phlox Fly
"You might have seen a housefly, maybe even a superfly, but I bet you ain't never seen a donkey fly!"
--Eddie Murphy--Been super buy getting ready for our first camping trip in three months... excited!
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
0
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2738
photos
169
followers
160
following
624% complete
View this month »
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th April 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
fly
,
droplets
,
photobomber
,
phlox
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
