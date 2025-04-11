Previous
Onward and Upward by kvphoto
Onward and Upward

“Put one foot in front of the other. Keep marching forward, even when doubt, fear, and failure all come knocking at your door.”

—Jared Leto
11th April 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Casablanca
Love it, he does look like he is marching up the tree!
April 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
So sweet! Looking rather punk there, little fella.
April 11th, 2025  
