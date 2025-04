As a photographer it is good to get close to your subject when you can but in some cases your subject may decide to get close to you. In this instance your zoom lens will be useless. Wide angle anyone?I enjoyed watching Kate interact with this beautiful horse that demanded her attention as the cars drove by on the 11 mile Cades Cove loop road in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Here is a link to Kate's shot: https://365project.org/k9photo/365/2025-04-12