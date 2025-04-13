Previous
Up Close at Abrams Falls by kvphoto
Photo 2284

Up Close at Abrams Falls

"Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful."

--William Stafford
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely capture!
April 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such power in the water.
April 14th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, fantastic
April 14th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love the mist and power of those falls
April 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
Love the milky flow of the falls! A fabulous shot, KV!
April 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful soft water capture!
April 14th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
The falls look very forceful here. Are they usually this wild or are they at an unusually high level right now, I wonder.
April 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful…
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact