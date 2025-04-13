Sign up
Previous
Photo 2284
Up Close at Abrams Falls
"Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful."
--William Stafford
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
8
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2746
photos
169
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th April 2025 9:07am
Tags
waterfall
,
great-smoky-mountain-national-park
,
cades-cove
,
abrams-falls
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
April 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such power in the water.
April 14th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, fantastic
April 14th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the mist and power of those falls
April 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
Love the milky flow of the falls! A fabulous shot, KV!
April 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful soft water capture!
April 14th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
The falls look very forceful here. Are they usually this wild or are they at an unusually high level right now, I wonder.
April 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
April 14th, 2025
