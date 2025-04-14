Sign up
Photo 2285
Spotlight on Cades Cove
"The cosmic spotlight isn't pointed at you; it radiates from within you."
Marianne Williamson—thanks for your comments… we have two more days on the road… hope to catch up on comments when I get home.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
clouds
spotlight
great-smoky-mountain-national-park
cades-cove
Mags
ace
Moody and magical!
April 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph and perfect quote
April 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely moody capture!
April 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! A gorgeous landscape and a super capture with the "spotlight" breaking through the clouds! Fav
April 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 15th, 2025
