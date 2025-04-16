Sign up
Previous
Photo 2287
Mistletoe Tree
“A tree has something to say to us: Be still! Be still! Look at me!... Home is within you, or home is nowhere at all.”
—Hermann Hesse
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2749
photos
168
followers
160
following
626% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th April 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
tennessee
,
mistletoe
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
great-smoky-mountain-national-park
,
cades-cove
