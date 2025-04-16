Previous
Mistletoe Tree by kvphoto
Mistletoe Tree

“A tree has something to say to us: Be still! Be still! Look at me!... Home is within you, or home is nowhere at all.”

—Hermann Hesse
16th April 2025

KV

@kvphoto
