Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2288
Lavender
"The air was fragrant with a thousand trodden aromatic herbs, with fields of lavender, and with the brightest roses blushing in tufts all over the meadows."
--William C. Bryant
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2750
photos
168
followers
160
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Latest from all albums
2283
414
2284
415
2285
2286
2287
2288
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th April 2025 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lavender
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
Great DOF and a lovely capture!
April 17th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stunning!
April 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
April 17th, 2025
Heather
ace
Love the purple of the lavender amid all the green! A really pretty shot! Fav
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close