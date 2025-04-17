Previous
Lavender by kvphoto
Photo 2288

Lavender

"The air was fragrant with a thousand trodden aromatic herbs, with fields of lavender, and with the brightest roses blushing in tufts all over the meadows."

--William C. Bryant
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Mags ace
Great DOF and a lovely capture!
April 17th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunning!
April 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
April 17th, 2025  
Heather ace
Love the purple of the lavender amid all the green! A really pretty shot! Fav
April 17th, 2025  
