Flower Art by kvphoto
Flower Art

The view inside a Brazilian Jasmine flower... I see an egg and a pencil point... at least that is what my mind makes out of some parts of the image. What looks like a penicillin with a red tip is likely a bud.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It looks so exotic. I see a pencil point holding up the red bud so it can bathe in the brilliant light coming from the centre of the flower.
April 19th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
I see a bud and a pencil. super details.
April 19th, 2025  
Heather ace
Gorgeous light-filled colours! And yes to the egg and pencil point! :-) Fav
April 19th, 2025  
