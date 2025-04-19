Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2290
Flower Art
The view inside a Brazilian Jasmine flower... I see an egg and a pencil point... at least that is what my mind makes out of some parts of the image. What looks like a penicillin with a red tip is likely a bud.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2752
photos
168
followers
160
following
627% complete
View this month »
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
Latest from all albums
2284
415
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th April 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
art
,
colorful
,
magenta
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It looks so exotic. I see a pencil point holding up the red bud so it can bathe in the brilliant light coming from the centre of the flower.
April 19th, 2025
Linda Godwin
I see a bud and a pencil. super details.
April 19th, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous light-filled colours! And yes to the egg and pencil point! :-) Fav
April 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close