Previous
Happy Easter by kvphoto
Photo 2291

Happy Easter

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.”

—S. D Gordon
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
627% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a gorgeous capture, KV! I love the colours filling your frame and your low-down pov! Happy Easter to you and Kate too! Fav
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty and your favorite color.
April 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a gorgeous capture!
April 21st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful colour and image!
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact