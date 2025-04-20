Sign up
Previous
Photo 2291
Happy Easter
“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.”
—S. D Gordon
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
5
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2753
photos
168
followers
160
following
627% complete
View this month »
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th April 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
easter
,
lilies
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
What a gorgeous capture, KV! I love the colours filling your frame and your low-down pov! Happy Easter to you and Kate too! Fav
April 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty and your favorite color.
April 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a gorgeous capture!
April 21st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful colour and image!
April 21st, 2025
