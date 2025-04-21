Sign up
Previous
Photo 2292
Pink Ice Plant
The pale yellow centers explode like fireworks in the midst of the magenta pink petals.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2754
photos
168
followers
160
following
627% complete
View this month »
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th April 2025 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
ice-plant
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a rich royal purple
April 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
A great pop of purple!
April 21st, 2025
