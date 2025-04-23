Sign up
Photo 2294
Bright and Sunny
“Always look on the bright side of life.”
—Graham Chapman
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2756
photos
168
followers
160
following
628% complete
View this month »
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th April 2025 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
macro
,
sunny
,
bright
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I am singing the song now 😅
April 23rd, 2025
Heather
ace
A fabulous macro, KV! I love the honeycomb-like clusters of yellows and oranges filling your frame! Gorgeous colours and super on black! Fav
April 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
I agree… so gorgeous
April 23rd, 2025
