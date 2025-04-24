Sign up
Previous
Photo 2295
Lilies
“Be like the flower, turn your faces to the sun.”
—Khalil Gibran
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th April 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lilies
,
buds
,
sony-a7rv
,
snya7rv
LManning (Laura)
Bursting with promise. I love the shapes.
April 25th, 2025
Barb
Stunning!
April 25th, 2025
Mags
Beautiful petals unfolding.
April 25th, 2025
Pam
Beautiful
April 25th, 2025
