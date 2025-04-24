Previous
Lilies by kvphoto
Photo 2295

Lilies

“Be like the flower, turn your faces to the sun.”

—Khalil Gibran
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Bursting with promise. I love the shapes.
April 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Stunning!
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful petals unfolding.
April 25th, 2025  
Pam
Beautiful
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact