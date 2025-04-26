Previous
Eastern Bluebird by kvphoto
Eastern Bluebird

This beautiful male and his lovely mate have moved into one of our bluebird boxes... so excited to see them.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

KV

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Just love the colour. We have no birds this colour in England.
April 27th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! Gorgeous colours and a fabulous capture! And how wonderful to have the pair of them as tenants! Fav
April 27th, 2025  
