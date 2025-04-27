Previous
Sunflower Seed by kvphoto
Photo 2298

Sunflower Seed

"I planted some bird seed. A bird came up. Now I don’t know what to feed it."

--Steven Wright
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

KV

@kvphoto
Heather ace
Wow! What a super capture, KV- focus, dof, colours, timing- everything! Fav
April 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fab shot
April 27th, 2025  
