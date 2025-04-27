Sign up
Previous
Photo 2298
Sunflower Seed
"I planted some bird seed. A bird came up. Now I don’t know what to feed it."
--Steven Wright
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
2
2
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th April 2025 3:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bid
,
sunflower-seed
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Wow! What a super capture, KV- focus, dof, colours, timing- everything! Fav
April 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fab shot
April 27th, 2025
