Photo 2299
Bright Eyes
"Life is your art. An open, aware heart is your camera. A oneness with your world is your film. Your bright eyes and easy smile is your museum."
--Ansel Adams
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2761
photos
169
followers
160
following
629% complete
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th April 2025 2:57pm
branch
,
bird
,
house-finch
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful… a truly perfect photo
April 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty bird! Apt title!
April 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful capture and colour
April 28th, 2025
