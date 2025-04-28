Previous
Bright Eyes by kvphoto
Photo 2299

Bright Eyes

"Life is your art. An open, aware heart is your camera. A oneness with your world is your film. Your bright eyes and easy smile is your museum."

--Ansel Adams
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Soo beautiful… a truly perfect photo
April 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty bird! Apt title!
April 28th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful shot.
April 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
April 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful capture and colour
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact