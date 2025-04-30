Previous
Eastern Towhee by kvphoto
Photo 2301

Eastern Towhee

This is a female eastern towhee... the male is black above the breast while the female is brown. They spend time on the ground scratching around in the leaves and underbrush. They are in the sparrow family. For more info: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eastern_Towhee/overview
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

KV

Suzanne ace
Wonderful image. Not a bird we are familiar with here
April 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
A super capture of this sweet bird with amazing clarity! I love its upright tail and the shine in its eye! Thank you for the link too! Fav
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
She's a beaut!
April 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous bird
April 30th, 2025  
Jenny ace
So pretty! I never see them but I hear them all the time!
April 30th, 2025  
KV ace
@librarymom thanks Jenny… they are sort of shy… this one spotted me and almost immediately took flight. I was lucky to grab a few shots.
April 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
I followed the link and read about these birds and then read about the Spotted Western Towhee. Would love to see one someday!
April 30th, 2025  
