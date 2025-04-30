Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2301
Eastern Towhee
This is a female eastern towhee... the male is black above the breast while the female is brown. They spend time on the ground scratching around in the leaves and underbrush. They are in the sparrow family. For more info:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eastern_Towhee/overview
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2764
photos
169
followers
160
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Latest from all albums
2295
416
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
30th April 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
eastern-towhee
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful image. Not a bird we are familiar with here
April 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
A super capture of this sweet bird with amazing clarity! I love its upright tail and the shine in its eye! Thank you for the link too! Fav
April 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
She's a beaut!
April 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous bird
April 30th, 2025
Jenny
ace
So pretty! I never see them but I hear them all the time!
April 30th, 2025
KV
ace
@librarymom
thanks Jenny… they are sort of shy… this one spotted me and almost immediately took flight. I was lucky to grab a few shots.
April 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
I followed the link and read about these birds and then read about the Spotted Western Towhee. Would love to see one someday!
April 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close