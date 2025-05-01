Previous
Red Bellied Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 2302

Red Bellied Woodpecker

This female red bellied woodpecker was very talkative during her visit to my oak trees and suet feeder. The female lacks the red crown that the male sports. For more info: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Red-bellied_Woodpecker/id
1st May 2025 1st May 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
630% complete

