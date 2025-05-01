Sign up
Previous
Photo 2302
Red Bellied Woodpecker
This female red bellied woodpecker was very talkative during her visit to my oak trees and suet feeder. The female lacks the red crown that the male sports. For more info:
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Red-bellied_Woodpecker/id
1st May 2025
1st May 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
bird
red-bellied-woodpecker
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
