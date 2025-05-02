Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2303
Posing
We've named our new bluebird residents Ricky & Lucy and here is a composite of Ricky posing for me. He is quite handsome... just like Ricky Ricardo. Lucy also posed for me but she didn't ham it up quite as much as Ricky.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2766
photos
170
followers
160
following
630% complete
View this month »
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd May 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
posing
,
composite
,
eastern-bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
What a fabulous composite, KV! Love it! Ricky is so handsome on the brown wooden slats and against the green bokeh! Fav
May 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Suh a cute capture.
May 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Love this! Such a great image!
May 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb!
May 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil
May 2nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done!
May 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close