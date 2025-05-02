Previous
Posing by kvphoto
Posing

We've named our new bluebird residents Ricky & Lucy and here is a composite of Ricky posing for me. He is quite handsome... just like Ricky Ricardo. Lucy also posed for me but she didn't ham it up quite as much as Ricky.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
What a fabulous composite, KV! Love it! Ricky is so handsome on the brown wooden slats and against the green bokeh! Fav
May 2nd, 2025  
Suh a cute capture.
May 2nd, 2025  
Love this! Such a great image!
May 2nd, 2025  
Wow...Superb!
May 2nd, 2025  
Incredible, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil
May 2nd, 2025  
Well done!
May 2nd, 2025  
