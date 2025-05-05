Sign up
Previous
Photo 2306
Singing Away the Day
“Find what makes your heart sing and create your own music.”
—Mac Anderson—this little black capped chickadee was singinging from the heart! Happy Cinco de Mayo!
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2769
photos
170
followers
160
following
631% complete
View this month »
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th May 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
carolina-chickadee
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
May 5th, 2025
