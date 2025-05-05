Previous
Singing Away the Day by kvphoto
Singing Away the Day

“Find what makes your heart sing and create your own music.”

—Mac Anderson—this little black capped chickadee was singinging from the heart! Happy Cinco de Mayo!
5th May 2025 5th May 25

KV

@kvphoto
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
May 5th, 2025  
