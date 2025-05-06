Previous
Branching Out by kvphoto
Photo 2307

Branching Out

"It is only from the light which streams constantly from heaven that a tree can derive the energy to strike its roots deep into the soil. The tree is in fact rooted in the sky."

Simone Weil
6th May 2025 6th May 25

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Barb
Spectacular!
May 6th, 2025  
Mags
Simply gorgeous!
May 7th, 2025  
