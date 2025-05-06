Sign up
Previous
Photo 2307
Branching Out
"It is only from the light which streams constantly from heaven that a tree can derive the energy to strike its roots deep into the soil. The tree is in fact rooted in the sky."
Simone Weil
6th May 2025
6th May 25
2
2
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
leaves
,
bokeh
,
japanese-red-maple
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
May 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
May 7th, 2025
