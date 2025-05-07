Sign up
Previous
Photo 2308
Peanut
The male Northern cardinal has snagged a nice peanut from one of our bird feeders. The peanut seems to fit the shape of his mouth quite nicely.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
post
,
bird
,
peanut
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
It looks like it might be wondering what to do with it next! A great shot, KV! Super focus, details, colours, shallow dof! And I just love catching glimpses of them! Fav
May 7th, 2025
Kate
ace
Great capture
May 7th, 2025
