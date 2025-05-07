Previous
Peanut by kvphoto
Peanut

The male Northern cardinal has snagged a nice peanut from one of our bird feeders. The peanut seems to fit the shape of his mouth quite nicely.
7th May 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
Heather ace
It looks like it might be wondering what to do with it next! A great shot, KV! Super focus, details, colours, shallow dof! And I just love catching glimpses of them! Fav
May 7th, 2025  
Kate ace
Great capture
May 7th, 2025  
