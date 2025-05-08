Previous
Eastern Carpenter Bee by kvphoto
Photo 2309

Eastern Carpenter Bee

This not so friendly eastern carpenter bee was busy enjoying our Little Henry (dwarf Virginia sweetspire) blooms. This is a female and they do have stingers... the males do not have them.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
I’m glad you stayed away from the stinger
May 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome close-up
May 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Splendid close up.
May 8th, 2025  
Heather ace
A fabulous close-up! I love its colours, but yikes to the stinger! Fav
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact