Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2309
Eastern Carpenter Bee
This not so friendly eastern carpenter bee was busy enjoying our Little Henry (dwarf Virginia sweetspire) blooms. This is a female and they do have stingers... the males do not have them.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2772
photos
169
followers
159
following
632% complete
View this month »
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
8th May 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
virginia-sweetspire
,
eastern-carpenter-bee
Kate
ace
I’m glad you stayed away from the stinger
May 8th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome close-up
May 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Splendid close up.
May 8th, 2025
Heather
ace
A fabulous close-up! I love its colours, but yikes to the stinger! Fav
May 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close