Photo 2310
Bee Line
"The wild Bee reels from bough to bough
With his furry coat and his gauzy wing,
Now in a lily cup, and now
Setting a jacinth bell a-swing,
In his wandering."
Oscar Wilde
9th May 2025
9th May 25
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2773
photos
169
followers
159
following
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th May 2025 3:05pm
bee
,
macro
,
bee-in-flight
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
eastern-carpenter-bee
,
bee-line
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous action capture
May 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great clarity.
May 9th, 2025
