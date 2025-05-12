Previous
Patterns of Nature by kvphoto
Photo 2313

Patterns of Nature

“Find beauty not only in the thing itself but in the pattern of the shadows, the light and dark which that thing provides.”

—Junichiro Tanizaki
12th May 2025 12th May 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact