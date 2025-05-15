Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2316
Flying High
It was windy during our visit to Ocracoke Island in North Carolia. Winds averaged 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40... must take skills to fly in this weather.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2787
photos
168
followers
159
following
636% complete
View this month »
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
Latest from all albums
2316
418
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th May 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
helicopter
,
dunes
,
kites
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
ocracoke-island
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close