Clarks Hill Lake

Our last night of camping on our Island Adventures trip was at Mistletoe State Park on Clarks Hill Lake in Appling County, Georgia. This park was hit hard by Hurricane Helene and repairs to several trails are still being completed.
KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty colors and reflections.
May 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW so beautiful
May 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
May 21st, 2025  
