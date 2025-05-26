Previous
Standing Tall by kvphoto
Standing Tall

I spent some time on the ground today trying to get a low angle, backlit shot of some different flowers in our yard. Here is some tall purple phlox.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
Rob Z ace
That's a fabulous result from your time on the ground! :)
May 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Stunning!!!!!!!
May 26th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What a beauty!!
May 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail and pov.
May 26th, 2025  
