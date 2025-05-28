Sign up
Photo 2329
Margined Calligrapher
The margined calligrapher is a "beneficial" hoverfly that is a pollinator and also provides pest control by eating aphids. You can read all about it in this informative post by Amy Yarger:
https://butterflies.org/pollinator-of-the-month-margined-calligrapher/
28th May 2025
