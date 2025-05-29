Previous
Against the Sky by kvphoto
Photo 2330

Against the Sky

I took this shot a few days ago when we had a few brief moments with some sun in the sky... it has been raining nonstop here for what seems like a week... I'm probably exaggerating here but I sure miss the blue sky.
29th May 2025 29th May 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great POV
May 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot and great pov.
May 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely pov.
May 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Incredible pov! Well done! 👍
May 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact