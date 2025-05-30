Sign up
Photo 2331
False Cesar’s Mushroom
We had a break in the rain this morning and I got in a 4 mile hike this morning and I was so happy to be outside. I saw quite a few different types of fungi but I really liked the color of this one.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2796
photos
169
followers
159
following
638% complete
View this month »
2331
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
Mags
ace
Love the way you captured this. It looks huge!
May 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous capture, with a great pov!
May 30th, 2025
Sylvia
ace
Wonderful POV, makes it look like a giant!
May 30th, 2025
