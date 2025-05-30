Previous
False Cesar’s Mushroom by kvphoto
False Cesar’s Mushroom

We had a break in the rain this morning and I got in a 4 mile hike this morning and I was so happy to be outside. I saw quite a few different types of fungi but I really liked the color of this one.
Mags ace
Love the way you captured this. It looks huge!
May 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture, with a great pov!
May 30th, 2025  
Sylvia ace
Wonderful POV, makes it look like a giant!
May 30th, 2025  
