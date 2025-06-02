Sign up
Previous
Photo 2334
Flying In
It was amazing to watch "Fred" fly into his new home in our backyard.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
10
7
Tags
bird
,
birdhouse
,
bif
,
eastern bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fabulous timing, this is gorgeous!
June 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot!
June 2nd, 2025
Kate
ace
Stunning … great timing
June 2nd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Amazing capture
June 2nd, 2025
Joy's Focus
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
A super capture, KV! Great clarity! (I checked your ss- bif shots are a challenge for me) I love the fan of the wings and that gorgeous green bokeh! Fav
June 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome!
June 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Great timing
June 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hope he does hit his head, 😀 very beautiful capture
June 2nd, 2025
