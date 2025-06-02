Previous
Flying In by kvphoto
Photo 2334

Flying In

It was amazing to watch "Fred" fly into his new home in our backyard.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fabulous timing, this is gorgeous!
June 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
June 2nd, 2025  
Kate ace
Stunning … great timing
June 2nd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Amazing capture
June 2nd, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Fabulous capture!
June 2nd, 2025  
Heather ace
A super capture, KV! Great clarity! (I checked your ss- bif shots are a challenge for me) I love the fan of the wings and that gorgeous green bokeh! Fav
June 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Awesome!
June 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Great timing
June 2nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Hope he does hit his head, 😀 very beautiful capture
June 2nd, 2025  
