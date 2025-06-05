Sign up
Previous
Photo 2337
Elakala Falls
Kate, Sugar and I hiked to Elalaka Falls and then on to Balanced Rock at Blackwater Falls State Park in West Virginia. This was taken over the railing of a bridge that takes hikers over the waterfall.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th June 2025 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
west virginia
,
blackwater falls state park
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
elalaka falls
gloria jones
ace
Super pov and shot
June 6th, 2025
