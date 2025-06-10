Sign up
Photo 2342
Cosmo
Cosmo belongs to my hiking & camping friends Rick & Jean. After hiking a wet & muddy trail at Blackwater Falls State Park he had a quick swim in the lake. You can see the water flowing off of him as he ran to catch up with us on the trail.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
5
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2813
photos
166
followers
156
following
642% complete
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2339
421
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th June 2025 12:17pm
Tags
dog
,
water
,
wet
,
cosmo
,
swim
,
dripping
,
black lab
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture of Cosmo and the water droplets.
June 14th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
One happy pup! Wonderful timing
June 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
June 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! I'd love to see Will enjoy the water like that.
June 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
A great capture of Cosmo running to catch up with you! I love the arc of water over his back and head!
June 14th, 2025
