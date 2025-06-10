Previous
Cosmo

Cosmo belongs to my hiking & camping friends Rick & Jean. After hiking a wet & muddy trail at Blackwater Falls State Park he had a quick swim in the lake. You can see the water flowing off of him as he ran to catch up with us on the trail.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture of Cosmo and the water droplets.
June 14th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
One happy pup! Wonderful timing
June 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
June 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! I'd love to see Will enjoy the water like that.
June 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
A great capture of Cosmo running to catch up with you! I love the arc of water over his back and head!
June 14th, 2025  
