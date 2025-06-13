Previous
Immersed by kvphoto
Immersed

This bumble bee is immersed in this bee balm flower.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
June 13th, 2025  
