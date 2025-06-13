Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 2342
Immersed
This bumble bee is immersed in this bee balm flower.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bumble bee
,
bee balm
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
June 13th, 2025
