Raindrops by kvphoto
Photo 2345

Raindrops

"The red rose whispers of passion,
And the white rose breathes of love;
O, the red rose is a falcon,
And the white rose is a dove."

John Boyle O'Reilly
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

KV

ace
kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
And this one's a beauty!
June 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 14th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Gorgeous
June 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful capture!
June 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love those red velvet petals.
June 14th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Super shot!
June 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
A gorgeous capture, KV, with the water droplets on the rich red petals, shown off so nicely with the dark background! Fav
June 14th, 2025  
