Previous
Photo 2345
Raindrops
"The red rose whispers of passion,
And the white rose breathes of love;
O, the red rose is a falcon,
And the white rose is a dove."
John Boyle O'Reilly
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
7
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2813
photos
166
followers
156
following
642% complete
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Latest from all albums
2339
421
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th June 2025 11:17am
Tags
red
,
rose
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
double knockouts
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And this one's a beauty!
June 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
June 14th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Gorgeous
June 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful capture!
June 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love those red velvet petals.
June 14th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Super shot!
June 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous capture, KV, with the water droplets on the rich red petals, shown off so nicely with the dark background! Fav
June 14th, 2025
