Previous
Photo 2347
Western Honey Bee
"Life is the flower for which love is the honey."
--Victor Hugo
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th June 2025 2:08pm
Tags
flower
macro
echinacea
pollinator
western honey bee
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
