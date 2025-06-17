Previous
Sunny Day by kvphoto
Sunny Day

Weather forecast for my area of the world... sunny skies with a preponderance of clouds and daisies... followed by scattered thunderstorms after 5 pm.
17th June 2025

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Barb ace
Super pov! Delightful capture!
June 17th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Daises growing to the sky! wonderful pov
June 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture
June 17th, 2025  
haskar ace
Stunning capture.
June 17th, 2025  
