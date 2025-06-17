Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2349
Sunny Day
Weather forecast for my area of the world... sunny skies with a preponderance of clouds and daisies... followed by scattered thunderstorms after 5 pm.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
2817
photos
166
followers
156
following
643% complete
View this month »
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th June 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
sunny
,
skies
,
looking up
,
sunstar
,
low pov
,
shasta daisy
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Barb
ace
Super pov! Delightful capture!
June 17th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Daises growing to the sky! wonderful pov
June 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture
June 17th, 2025
haskar
ace
Stunning capture.
June 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close