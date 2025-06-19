Previous
Nectar Haven by kvphoto
Photo 2351

Nectar Haven

"Be like the honeybee who gathers only nectar wherever it goes. Seek the goodness that is found in everyone."

--Mata Amritanandamayi
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2025 begins my 7th year on 365. I still want to find time to learn more about photo editing and it seems to...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
I love the quote, and a superb photo too
June 19th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely busy bees
June 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
June 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super shot, details
June 19th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture and quote. We need more of that seeking goodness and then radiating it out. Beautiful capture of the details.
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
June 19th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Beautifully captured
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy bees
June 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful colours!
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact